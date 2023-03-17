Fire Breaks Out At Swapnalok Complex In Secunderabad, Over A Dozen Feared Trapped

A major fire broke out at the Swapnalok Complex in Telangana's Secunderabad on Thursday. According to sources, around 15-20 people were initially feared to be trapped inside the building. Taking swift action, Police and fire tenders rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations and efforts to douse the flames.

Syed Rafiq, Additional DCP, South Zone, told ANI that the incident happened around 7:30 pm and the reason for it has been traced to a short circuit. "We are trying to rescue people who are stuck inside, and so far we don't know how many are stuck. Fire engines have rushed to the spot and a rescue operation is underway," the officer said.

One of the victims who was trapped inside the building and later rescued revealed that around ten people might still be stuck on the 5th floor of the building. In the visuals accessed by Republic, huge flames coupled with thick smoke were seen at the incident site.