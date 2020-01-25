Fire Breaks Out At Warehouse In Kaneri Area Of Bhiwandi

A fire broke out at a power loom unit of the medicine and scrap warehouse in the Kaneri area of Bhiwandi on the intervening night of January 24 and 25. The fire spread over to four nearby warehouses. Four fire tenders have rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

In a similar incident in Bhiwandi, a major fire had broken out at an artificial pearl manufacturing unit in Narayan Compound area early on Thursday morning. Though no casualties were reported in the fire, it took two hours, three fire tenders and two water tankers to control the fire that had erupted at 10.30 am on Thursday.

The Bhiwandi fire officials said that the fire tenders had reached the spot but the water tanker took time due to which the blaze had spread across the unit.