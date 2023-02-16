Fire Breaks Out In Assam's Jorhat Bazaar, Fire Tenders Rushed To Spot

A fire broke out at Assam's Jorhat Bazaar late night Thursday. Multiple fire engines have been rushed to the spot, reports ANI. Several shops have been reportedly gutted in the fire. The Jorhaat Bazaar mainly comprises cloth shops. Jorhat Superintendent of Police (SP) ML Meena said, "As of now we can't say about the damage figure, but more than 100 shops have been damaged as it's a commercial area. Fire tenders have rushed to the area. Now the situation is under control. We suspect that the fire broke out due to a short circuit."

#WATCH | Assam: Fire breaks out at Jorhat's Chowk Bazaar. Several fire tenders have reached the spot. The fire started at a cloth shop near the main gate of the market. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/5nG48kDiVq — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2023

The news of the fire comes nearly two years after a massive fire destroyed 10 houses in the city's Raja Maidam Road on November 21, 2020. The fire, however, was quickly brought under control and no severe injuries were reported.

More than 10 houses were destroyed after a massive fire broke out in Assam's Jorhat's on Saturday.

Where is Jorhaat Bazaar?

Jorhaat Bazaar is primarily a cloth market located in Assam's Jorhaat city. Jorhaat is a city of historical significance. It's the city from where Assam's first daily newspaper Dainik Batori. Jorhat gets its name from the words 'jor' which means twin and 'hat' which means market. The market is called Jorhat because it historically comprised two markets -- the Masoorhat and the Sowkihat.