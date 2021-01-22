Fire Breaks Out In Engineer Bhawan's Building At ITO, Delhi; No Casualty Reported

In a tragic incident, a fire broke out in Engineers Bhawan building in Delhi's ITO area on Friday morning. According to reports, at least 3 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames immediately. However, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and more details of the fire incident are awaited.

READ | Fire Breaks Out At Safdarjung Hospital Floor, 7 Fire Tenders Rushed

READ | Delhi: Fire At E-commerce Storehouse; Woman, Fireman Injured

Delhi: fire breaks out in Engineer Bhawan at ITO

The fire department officials informed that they had received a call around 8:30 am on Friday that the meter board of a building in ITO has caught fire. After rushing 3 tenders to the location, 12 more fire tenders were later sent to the site. The security guard who was stuck on the terrace of the building was rescued by the fire department officials. The officials informed that the fire had broken out on the second floor of Engineer Bhawan building and has now been extinguished.

READ | Light Rain In Delhi, Minimum Temperature Rises Due To Cloud Cover

READ | Fire At Four-storey Building In Delhi's Moti Nagar, No Casualty