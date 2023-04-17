Fire Breaks Out In House In UP After Cylinder Leaks, Boy Killed, Sister Injured

A seven-year-old boy died while his sister was injured after a fire broke out in their house following leakage of gas from an LPG cylinder, police said on Monday. The fire broke out on Sunday evening when house owner Shadab had gone to offer namaz while his Samreen was cooking food, SHO of Kotwali police station Himanshu Nigam said, adding their children Sheikhu (7) and Arina (12) were sleeping.

Chief Fire Officer, Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, said four fire tenders were pressed into service but since the house was located in a congested area, there were some problems in commencing the operation. After much effort, the children were taken out of the house and sent to a private hospital, where Sheikhu died on Sunday evening.