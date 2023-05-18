Fire Breaks Out In J&K's Kupwara; Army's Swift Response Save Lives, Minimises Damage

A massive fire broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district in the wee hours of Thursday, May 18. However, the timely response of the Indian Army saved the lives and property of the residents.

The incident happened in Kanipura village of Kupwara's Kalaroos area where a fire broke out after which the Sarpanch of the village made a distress call. Then forces arrived in time and initiated the fire-fighting operation.

The Quick Reaction Team, medical team along with civil emergency services immediately reached the location and helped in bringing the blaze under control. With utter disregard for personal safety, the team managed to salvage the belongings as others joined the firefighting operations.

The prompt action by the relief team ensured that there was no loss of lives and the fire was doused immediately. The locals of the village lauded the timely response, bravery and dedication of the relief team in controlling the situation.

Here are some pictures from the fire site