Fire Breaks Out In Mumbai's Malad Area; One Dead, Search Operation Underway

A massive fire broke out in shanties in Mumbai’s Malad area on Monday, February 13. The blaze was reported around 11:11 am. One death has been reported so far and fire tenders are present at the spot.

Fire tenders on the scene are working to contain the fire which has been declared as a level 2 fire. The reason behind the massive fire is not known yet.

Fire at LIC office in Mumbai

Notably, on February 10 a fire broke out in a LIC office at Mumbai’s Girgaon though no one was reported to be injured in the incident. The fire erupted late at night on the second floor of the office building near Sukhsagar hotel.

Along with local police and D ward officials, the fire tenders arrived at the scene bringing the blaze under control.

The exact reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.