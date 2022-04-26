Fire breaks out in room of Transport Bhawan

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) A fire broke out in the Transport Bhawan on Parliament Street here on Tuesday, Delhi Fire Services officials said.

No injuries have been reported, they said.

According to the fire department, a call was received at 4:10 pm and four fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire started from an air-conditioner in one of the rooms of the Transport Bhawan, a senior official said, adding that the fire has been extinguished. PTI AMP AMP ANB ANB

