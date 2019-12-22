Fire Breaks Out In Vile Parle Building, 8 Fire Engines Undertake Rescue Operation

Update at 9:30 PM

#UPDATE Mumbai: The fire that broke out at Labh Shrivalli building in Vile Parle West has been put under control. Cooling operations underway. No casualties suffered. https://t.co/msZsBuucKJ pic.twitter.com/idF7XvugHu — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2019

Update at 9:00 PM

#UPDATE Mumbai Chief Fire Officer: Four people have been rescued so far, search for others still underway. https://t.co/msZsBuucKJ — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2019

A fire has broken out in Mumbai's Vile Parle West on Sunday. News agency ANI reported that fire broke out around 7 PM at Labh Shrivalli building in Vile Parle West and it was confined to 7th and 8th floor of the building. Sources from the location reported that firefighting and rescue operations are underway. Sources also said that as many as fire tenders are on the spot and many feared to be trapped.

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at Labh Shrivalli building in Vile Parle West, Mumbai. Fire confined to 7th & 8th floor of the building. Firefighting & rescue operations underway. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/7RmkHHjSk0 — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2019

(this is a developing story, more details awaited)