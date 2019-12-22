The Debate
Fire Breaks Out In Vile Parle Building, 8 Fire Engines Undertake Rescue Operation

General News

A fire has broken out in Mumbai's Vile Parle West on Sunday.

Written By Navashree Nandini | Mumbai | Updated On:

Update at 9:30 PM

 

Update at 9:00 PM

A fire has broken out in Mumbai's Vile Parle West on Sunday. News agency ANI reported that fire broke out around 7 PM at Labh Shrivalli building in Vile Parle West and it was confined to 7th and 8th floor of the building. Sources from the location reported that firefighting and rescue operations are underway. Sources also said that as many as fire tenders are on the spot and many feared to be trapped. 

(this is a developing story, more details awaited)

