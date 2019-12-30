Fire Department Issues Statement On Fire At PM's Residence, Says Call Was Precautionary

In the aftermath of the fire break-out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residential premises, the fire department in its statement has given details of the fire call received from the PM's Lok Kalyan Marg residence at around 7.30 PM. The fire department has said that fire tenders were rushed along with senior officers to the site as per the protocol but were returned from the main gate. The fire department said that the call must have been given as a precautionary measure. According to the sources, there was a small fire in the UPS at 9 LKM - a residence occupied by the SPG.

PMO issues clarification

On Monday evening, the Prime Minister's Office issued a clarification about the fire which broke out at PM Narendra Modi's Lok Kalyan Marg residence compound in the national capital. The PMO stated that it was a "minor" fire which was caused by a short circuit. Moreover, it made it clear that the fire broke out in the Special Protection Group reception area and not the Prime Minister's residential or office area.

9 fire tenders rushed to the spot

As per ANI, the fire was first reported at around 7.25 PM. 9 fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot. Furthermore, the PMO assured the people that the fire was under control. The road to the PM residence - 7 Lok Kalyan Marg had been blocked after the report of the fire. However, the Prime Minister was not at his residence when the fire broke out.

