Fire, Emergency Services job aspirants protest in Srinagar over 'huge scam' in recruitment

Scores of young job aspirants who had applied for various posts in the Jammu and Kashmir fire and emergency services on Monday held a demonstration demanding that the report of the committee probing irregularities in the recruitment process to be made public at the earliest.

Demanding justice and holding banners and placards that read “we want justice”, the job aspirants assembled at the Press Enclave in Srinagar.

Even after eight months, the Union Territory administration has not made the report public. The three-member committee was probing the alleged irregularities. In December 2022, the committee was formed after the intervention of LG Manoj Sinha,” said Imtiyaz Ali, an aspirant and demonstrator.

"We all have been pushed to the wall. Our demand is to make the report public. Why is the government reluctant to make the report public? We want to know the culprits who are being shielded by the government. Government should scrap this list,” he added. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Police detained the aspirants who attempted to come on the road to march.

Around 60,000 aspirants applied for 870 posts of firemen and firemen drivers following a 2013 advertisement. Some 14,000 aspirants were shortlisted after a physical standard test that was followed by a written examination by the recruitment board.

However, in 2014, interviews could not be held due to floods, and later in 2017, the recruitment process was canceled on the directions of the then Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. The candidates then approached the High Court which directed the government to hold the fresh recruitment process. Later, in 2018, a physical test of around 14,000 candidates was conducted and 7,000 of them passed and appeared for the written examination. However, the list again got canceled on court orders due to allegations of irregularities and cheating which was also acknowledged by an official inquiry panel. In September 2020, a fresh examination was conducted and the selection list was issued. In October 2020, the recruitment process was completed, however, the unsuccessful candidates hit the streets alleging irregularities and paper leaks.

(Picture courtesy: VJ Firdous)