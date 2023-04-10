Fire Engulfs Several Shops, Houses In Himachal Pradesh's Kullu, No Casualties Reported

Several shops and houses near old bus stand were engulfed in fire that broke out in Himachal Pradesh's Banjar area in Kullu district at around 2:00 AM. After locals reported the incident to the fire department, a team rushed to the site.

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: Several shops & houses were gutted in a fire that broke out in Banjar area in Kullu district during the early hours today. Fire was brought under control. No casualties were reported. pic.twitter.com/GlTl57HI3u April 10, 2023

The fire tenders took control of the situation, and soon managed to extinguish the fire.

While speaking about the damage caused by fire, DC Garg said, "Nine shops and four houses have been burnt due to fire in Banjar of Kullu district. Five to six houses nearby have also been partially burned due to the fire," added DC Kullu.

According to the officials, no cases of illness were reported. "No loss of life has been reported so far. However, properties and materials present in the shop have been damaged due to the fire," Garg added. "The fire has been brought under control," he added.