Fire in empty train-bogie near Farrukhabad, no casualty

Farrukhabad (UP), Dec 27 (PTI) A massive fire broke out in an empty compartment of the Kasganj-Farrukhabad Passenger train near Farrukhabad, Railway sources said.

No casualty has been reported in the incident that took place late on Sunday night when the passenger train had reached Gate-158 near Hathiyapur railway crossing and huge flames were seen coming out from it, the railway sources said.

Acting swiftly the guard and driver disconnected the affected compartment from the train and first tried to extinguish the flames using the fire extinguishers present with them failing which the authorities were informed.

The Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena and railway officials soon reached the spot and the fire was brought under control with the help of two fire tenders, they said.

There was no passenger in the bogie which caught fire, they said, adding that the burnt bogey was later brought to Farrukhabad.

Media incharge of the Railways Rajendra Singh said a major incident was averted following the alertness of the guard and driver of the train.

DRM Izzatnagar has given instructions to start investigation into the incident by forming an investigation team, and the fire cause will be known after getting its report, Singh added. PTI COR SAB RCJ RCJ

