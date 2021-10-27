Fire In Himachal's Malana Destroys 12 Houses; ITBP Undertakes Rescue Ops

In the early hours of Wednesday, a major fire broke out in Himachal Pradesh's ancient village Malana in Kullu district, leaving almost 150 people homeless amidst heavy snowfall. More than 12 wooden houses were heavily damaged, however, no casualties have been reported yet.

Sources have suggested that the fire had started around 1.30 a.m. and it has been understood that the highly inflammable wood and the dry grass stored in the perimeters of the house was the main reason for the fire. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had taken note of the incident and had gone on to offer his sympathies to the villagers while making sure that rescue operations were taken up by concerned state departments.

ITBP reaches Malana; takes up rescue operations

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) had taken over the rescue mission of the incident and personnel of the 2nd Battalion of the ITBP were already deployed to help extinguish the fire. It is pertinent here to note that Malana in HP lacks the basic necessity of a road and the village can only be reached after a trek through a narrow path along the edges of the mountain, which takes more than 1.5 hours.

The ITBP has been agile in taking over the rescue mission and has been successful in dousing the fire as informed by their Twitter handle. The ITBP said that 12 houses made of wood had been destroyed.

Personnel of 2nd Battalion ITBP in firefighting after fire broke out at Malana village in Kullu District, HP early this morning. 12 houses made of wood have been destroyed in the Fire.#Himveers pic.twitter.com/FGQaOYLO7D — ITBP (@ITBP_official) October 27, 2021

Home Minister takes stock of the situation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while taking stock of the fire that broke out in Malana, mentioned that he was deeply saddened by the incident. The Home Minister expressed his condolences to the villagers, who had faced losses during the incident in the form of property.

Amit Shah remarked that the state government and concerned administration who had already been deployed in the remote village would dedicatedly conduct the rescue operations.

हिमाचल प्रदेश के मलाणा गाँव में आग लगने से हुए नुकसान से अत्यंत दुखी हूँ। इस हादसे में जिन गाँववासियों के घरों को क्षति पहुँची है, मैं उन सभी के प्रति अपनी संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूँ। प्रदेश सरकार व प्रशासन पूरी तन्मयता के साथ बचाव कार्य में लगी है। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 27, 2021

The isolated village of Malana

Considered among the oldest democracies in the world, the people of the village in Malana, Himachal Pradesh, believe that they are the descendants of Alexander the Great’s soldiers. Completely cut off from the basic privileges that other places in the country have, Malana is tucked into a side valley of the Parvati Valley to the northeast of Kullu.

The residents of Malana speak Kanashi and consider themselves as 'untouchable'. People of Malana also do not consider their village as a part of India, where they have their own judiciary and is governed by a bicameral parliament system. The village administration is democratic too and is believed by the locals to be among the oldest in the world.

Image Credit - PTI/Twitter - ITBP