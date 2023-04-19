Fire In Thane Commercial Complex Brought Under Control After 10 Hrs; Offices, Vehicles Charred

A major fire which broke out at a commercial complex in Maharashtra's Thane city was brought under control after 10 hours on Wednesday morning, officials said. At least 15 vehicles parked in the building were charred and many offices destroyed, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief Avinash Sawant said.

There was no report of any casualty, he said. The blaze started at around 8.30 pm on Tuesday in the ground-plus-five storey Orion Business Park building, housing nearly 90 shops and offices including a private blood bank and located next to Cine Wonder Mall on Ghodbunder Road, officials said.

The huge flames could be seen from a long distance and people residing in nearby localities said they also heard some explosion sounds. Sixteen fire engines from Thane and neighbouring cities along with water tankers and snorkel ladders were pressed into service, Sawant said.

Firemen and the RDMC team members made hectic efforts through the night and the blaze was brought under control at around 6.30 am on Wednesday, he said. Senior civic and police officials were on the spot for supervision. Firefighting vehicles which joined the Thane team were from neighbouring Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Mira Bhayander and the Ministry of Defence, Sawant said. The cause of the fire is under investigation, the official said.