Fire In Thane Hospital Kills 4; CM Uddhav Announces 5 Lakh Ex-gratia For Kin Of Deceased

At least four people lost their lives after a massive fire broke out at Mumbai's Prime Criticare Hospital during the early hours on Wednesday. There were no COVID patients at the hospital located in Thane's Mumbra area. The fire accident happened around 3:30 am and twenty patients including six in the intensive care unit (ICU) were evacuated. Three fire engines and five ambulances were rushed to the spot as the blaze was extinguished. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has announced compensation to the victims family.

According to the Mumbra-Kalwa constituency MLA and Maha Cabinet Minister Jitendra Awhad, at least 3 patients who were in an ICU died in the fire that destroyed the first floor of the hospital. MLA tweeted in Marathi which can be roughly translated as, "The fire broke out at the prime hospital in Mumbra at around 3 pm, though the cause of the fire could not be ascertained. Preliminary estimates put the death toll at 3. Relief work is underway and the fire has been contained".

CM Uddhav Thackeray takes Cognizance

CM Uddhav Thackeray was informed about the fire tragedy and he announced Ex-gratia to the family members of patients who lost their lives in the hospital fire.

"The family of each deceased will be given a compensation of Rs 5 lakhs and those injured will get Rs one lakh each," said CM reported PTI.

As per CM's order, a high-level enquiry committee has been constituted to into the case to know the cause of the fire. The committee will comprise officials from the Thane Municipal Corporation and also the police and medical officials.

Virar Hospital Fire

On April 23, a massive fire broke at Mumbai's Vijay Vallabh hospital during the early hours. The COVID-19 hospital is situated in the Virar West area of Mumbai. The fire was put off within minutes, however, 13 casualties have been reported, Chief Election Officer (CEO) Dilip Shah informed. Meanwhile, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has ordered an inquiry. Central and State government announced 2 lakh & 5 Lakh, Ex-Gratia to the kins of the victims.

(With PTI Inputs)

(Image Credits: AP/REPRESENTATIVEIMAGE)