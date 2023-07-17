Fire Incident In Battery Box Of Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Train; All Passengers Safe

A fire broke out in the battery box of one coach of the Bhopal - Hazrat Nizamuddin Vande Bharat Express on Monday morning, prompting authorities to swiftly respond and ensure the safety of passengers. The incident occurred at Kurwai Kethora station, just before reaching Bina railway station. The fire was successfully extinguished by the fire brigade at 07:58 hrs, and subsequent measures were taken to examine the train.

According to initial reports, the train, which departed from Bhopal at 5:40 am, experienced a fire in the C-14 coach. Fortunately, all 36 passengers in the affected coach were safely evacuated after the train was brought to a halt at Kurwai Kethora around 7:10 am.

In response to the incident, the Indian Railways issued a statement acknowledging the fire incident. "A fire was reported in the battery box of one of the coaches in a Vande Bharat Express at Kurwai Kethora station. The fire brigade reached the site and extinguished the fire," the Railways said in a statement. It is pertinent to mention that all the passengers are safe and no injuries have been reported.

Railways said that the fire was llimited to battery box only. "All passengers are safe. Battery box is located in the undergear, relatively away from the passenger area. As the incident occurred, electrical safety systems isolated the batteries. Fire extinguished and defective batteries taken off. Train is ready to move," officials said.

While the cause of the fire appears to be technical in nature, an official statement regarding the exact circumstances leading to the incident has not yet been released.