Fire Leaves 14 Shops Gutted At Shopping Complex In Andhra Pradesh, No Casualties

Fourteen shops were gutted at a shopping complex in the temple town of Srisailam in Andhra Pradesh's Nandyala district after a fire engulfed the place due to a short circuit in the early hours of Thursday, police said. The fire broke out around 2.30 am due to the short circuit at Lalithamba Shopping Complex and the blaze raged on for six hours that charred the items kept there with an estimated loss of nearly Rs 4 crore, a police official said.

The gutted shops used to sell bangles, pooja items, beads, photo frames of deities, knick-knacks, spiritual items and other articles. "According to preliminary information, the fire erupted due to a short circuit. By the time people woke up and saw the fire, it was already a raging blaze," the police official told PTI, adding that there were no casualties or any burns.

The accident occurred in the L Block of the shopping complex owned by Sri Brahmaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Varla Devasthanam, a famous temple in the town dedicated to Lord Shiva. According to the police, the fire has been doused and the situation is under control. Local legislator Silpa Chakrapani Reddy, belonging to the ruling YSRCP, visited the spot and assured that the state government will come to the aid of the shop owners, said the official. Meanwhile, police are in the process of registering a case.