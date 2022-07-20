Fire Reported Onboard INS Vikramaditya, No Casualties; Navy Orders Board Of Inquiry

A fire incident was reported onboard INS Vikramaditya on Wednesday during a planned sortie for trials at sea, the Indian Navy said in a statement.

The Indian Navy Ship (INS) was operating off Karwar on a refit trail. The fire was brought under control by the crew using onboard firefighting systems. No casualties were reported in the incident.

During a planned sortie for conduct of sea trials off Karwar, an incident of fire was reported onboard INS

— SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) July 20, 2022

The naval headquarters ordered a board of inquiry to investigate the fire incident, the statement said.

A board of inquiry has been ordered to

— SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) July 20, 2022

INS Vikramaditya is a flagship of the Indian Navy and entered into service in 2013. It was a Russian Kiev-Class ship which was modified into an aircraft carrier after its purchase by India. Commissioned in 2013, the Naval Ship was formally inducted into the Indian Navy by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 14, 2014.