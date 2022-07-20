Last Updated:

Fire Reported Onboard INS Vikramaditya, No Casualties; Navy Orders Board Of Inquiry

INS Vikramaditya was operating off Karwar on a refit trail. The fire was brought under control by the crew using onboard firefighting systems.

INS Vikramaditya

A fire incident was reported onboard INS Vikramaditya on Wednesday during a planned sortie for trials at sea, the Indian Navy said in a statement.

The Indian Navy Ship (INS) was operating off Karwar on a refit trail. The fire was brought under control by the crew using onboard firefighting systems. No casualties were reported in the incident.

The naval headquarters ordered a board of inquiry to investigate the fire incident, the statement said.

INS Vikramaditya is a flagship of the Indian Navy and entered into service in 2013. It was a Russian Kiev-Class ship which was modified into an aircraft carrier after its purchase by India. Commissioned in 2013, the Naval Ship was formally inducted into the Indian Navy by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 14, 2014.

