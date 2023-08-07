Fire Safety Audit Ordered Four Days Before AIIMS-Delhi Blaze

Days before a fire broke out on the second floor of the AIIMS' old OPD building here on Monday, the institute had ordered a third-party fire safety audit of its premises.

According to the August 3 order, the audit by the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) has already started.

The order by the Department of Security at AIIMS said the Union Health Ministry's National Guidelines for Fire Safety in Healthcare facilities mandates hospitals to undertake comprehensive fire safety audit involving a third party.

"Accordingly, it was decided in the meeting held under the chairmanship of the director that AIIMS-New Delhi shall undergo a third-party fire safety audit," the order stated.

"The CBRI, one of the suggested organisations by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, agreed to conduct the third-party fire safety audit," it added.

A fire broke out in the endoscopy room on the second floor of the old OPD building of the AIIMS here on Monday. All patients were safely evacuated, officials said.

No casualties were reported in the fire, the cause of which is still to be ascertained.

Hospital sources said the fire forced the suspension of endoscopy, emergency and diagnostics services in the old OPD building. However, in the evening they said that "emergency services are in the process of being restored".