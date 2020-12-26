Firemen From Haryana Organise 'Gol Gappa Langar' For Farmers At Singhu Border

The farmer's protest against the three farm laws at Delhi borders has garnered attention from across the globe, but apart from the continuing disagreement between the government and the agitating farmers, there are also a few heartening moments that took place at the Singhu border. This Christmas, a fireman, Surender Kamboj, and his friends decided to bring an entire stock of 'gol gappas' and distributed it for free to those protesting at the border.

Christmas treat at the Singhu border

A team of firemen from the Rania fire station, Sirsa, Haryana, who had come to the Singhu border to support the protest decided to start a langar of gol gappas at the site after they saw a little boy roaming around the vendor without any money to buy the gol gappas while the vendor had barely made any money with people preferring to eat at the community kitchen at the protest site. The 'gol gappa langar' was a delectable festive treat for the young boy who didn't have money and also the 'chaat seller' who had earned only ₹ 500 in three days, barely enough for survival.

"'Gol Gappa!', said the boy who did not have any money," recounted the 33-year-old Kamboj. The spontaneous actions of the firemen amazed the child and the farmers nearby.

"The 'gol gappa' seller had not earned anything as people have been eating at 'langars' (community kitchen). He could sell his stock and we got a chance to do 'Sewa' (service). It was a win-win situation for everybody," said Ravindra Kumar, Kamboj's colleague.

It was a Christmas miracle for Mohammad Salim, the 'gol gappa' seller, who said Kamboj gave him ₹ 1,000 which was more than what he expected. He had earned just ₹ 500 in the last three days.

"Everything is available for free at the 'langar', anything you can think of. Initially, I did not set up the stall thinking the protest would end in a few days. But it continued and I had to come out with my cart of 'gol gappas'. I could not have stayed home forever," said the 26-year-old resident of Kundli village.

(With PTI inputs)