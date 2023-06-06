4 People Injured In Suspected Gang War In Delhi's Jaffrabad Area; CCTV Accessed

Four people were severely injured after bullets were fired in Delhi’s Jaffrabad area on Monday, June 5. The victims were immediately rushed to the Jag Pravesh Hospital in the national capital and are undergoing treatment. The Delhi police has launched an investigation into the matter.

As per the CCTV footage accessed by Republic TV, the unknown miscreants were seen firing bullets at four persons during the night hours of Monday. Sources have revealed that the three persons out of the four injured in the incident belonged to the Chhenu gang. The firing took place as a result of the gang war between the Chhenu and the Nasir gang. It has also been reported that the three victims already have several criminal cases registered against them.

Soon after receiving information, the Delhi police reached the spot and cordoned off the area to collect evidence. The police is also questioning the eye witnesses. A team of Delhi police crime branch has also reached the spot.

Victims' mother narrates incident

Reacting to the incident, the victims' mother Shayra Banu revealed that two of her sons were shot in the firing. “My two sons were injured in the incident. They had no fight with anyone,” she was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Narrating the incident, she stated, “After returning from work in the night, my sons were sitting outside the house. I was cooking inside the house. Meanwhile, some people came and suddenly started firing rapidly. On hearing the sound of gunfire, a situation of panic was created in the area. A boy from the neighbourhood came and informed me that my sons were shot by someone.”