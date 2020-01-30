The Debate
Gun-wielding Man Held At Jamia After Opening Fire; Visuals Accessed: LIVE Updates

General News

In a breaking development, a pistol-wielding man has been detained by the Delhi police near the Jamia Millia Islamia University, after opening fire

Written By Shubhayan Bhattacharya | Mumbai | Updated On:

In a breaking development, a pistol-wielding man has been detained by the Delhi police near the Jamia Millia Islamia University, after opening fire. The Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) had organised march against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) & National Register of Citizens (NRC), from the University to Raj Ghat, when the incident took place.

The Delhi Traffic Police has blocked movement of vehicles from Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Marg to Jamia due to demonstration. Traffic has been diverted from Modi Mill to Mathura Road. Motorists have been advised to take alternate route.

Update at 2:21 PM: 

The DCP SOUTH EAST Delhi DCP has said that he is on to the matter and a probe has started. He also informed that a the police have been deployed in the area.

The person shot, Shadaap Alam, has been sent to the Holy Family hospital.

Update at 2:22 PM: Yogendra Yadav has tweeted on the incident, blaming the Delhi police and drawing an election link

