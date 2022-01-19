Firm With Turkey Connections Files Outlandish Plea On Kashmir

In what appears to be motivated and selective propaganda against India, London-based firm Stoke White on Tuesday filed an application with the British police seeking the arrest of India's Home Minister and Army Chief over what it alleges are 'war crimes' in Jammu & Kashmir.

Submitting what it stated was 'extensive evidence' to the Metropolitan Police's War Crimes Unit, the firm has made wild claims accusing Indian troops of 'torture, kidnapping and killing of activists, journalists and civilians', with reports on the matter casually touting 'early signs of genocide' and somehow failing to mention rampant cross-border terrorism or its perpetrator nation.

Hakan Camuz, director of international law at Stoke White, has demanded that British police open an investigation against India and ultimately arrest the Army Chief and Home Minister when they set foot in the UK under the principle of "universal jurisdiction."

The law firm's report claims to have over 2,000 testimonies between 2020-21. It comes as a surprise then, however, that its so-called extensive evidence does not detail the proliferation of terror manpower, money, arms, ammunition, drugs and other paraphernalia across the border into India from Pakistan, not just in Jammu and Kashmir, but also in the case of narcotics, in the state of Punjab where vast quantities of heroin are seized on an almost weekly basis by India's Border Security Force.

The report also doesn't seem keen on mentioning the humanitarian & logistical assistance rendered by Indian security forces to the people of Kashmir who inhabit one of the most topographically challenging places in the world, and also makes a light mention of the fact that thousands of Indian troops have also perished in the region, battling terrorists that are radicalised, trained and outfitted by Pakistan, if not sent from the neighbour nation itself.

Asylum-oriented firm posturing with its Kashmir plea?

Careful examination highlights how it is attempting to push a political cause and posture itself towards asylum seekers. It is abundantly clear that the report is adopting a pro-Pakistan and stealthily a pro-Turkey stance through 'findings' that are biased and misleading.

For starters, Stoke White calls itself 'a descendant of legal corporations formed in 2002, when a group of professionals, united by a shared belief in social justice, worked together to bring about long-term and tangible change in Asylum, Immigration and Human Rights Law.'

According to its website, the group became the first solicitors to bring a case to the European Court of Justice (ECJ) and successfully argue for policy changes to the European Community Association Agreement (ECAA), otherwise known as the Ankara Agreement for Turkish nationals. As a result of the firm’s actions, thousands of Turkish nationals were able to move to the UK, build new lives and contribute to British society.

In its plea, Stoke White puts forward sweeping & uncorroborated generalisations reading, "Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan, which both claim the region in its entirety. Muslim Kashmiris support rebels who want to reunite the region, either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country."

The law firm's 'investigation' also suggests that the 'abuse worsened during the Coronavirus pandemic and under Hindu nationalist leader Narendra Modi's rule'. Another clear indicator of what line it is trying to toe through its report.

A source in one of the security agencies that track anti-India activities abroad said that the legal firm could have been used as a front given the strategic coming together we have seen between Pakistan and Turkey of late, where one country's President, who is a known religiopolitical strongman and faces repeated questions of poll-rigging, is seen as the most vocal ally of a country that has become a pariah nation for being the fountainhead of terrorism on all of its borders.

"We are looking at some of the motivated content floating around. In the particular instance, there seems to be a prima facie connect between the language used in the report and the one used by agencies inimical to India from across the border. Appropriate response would be given at the right platform," sources told Republic.