Assam Discharges First 2 COVID-19 Patients, Hopes To Close All Markaz Cases By April 20

Assam discharged the first two COVID-19 patients after recovery and hopes to release three more patients on 16th of April, State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed on Wednesday. He also said that all 1,456 people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi have been traced and quarantined.

Himanta Biswa Sarma said that all they were traced within three days time, and the cases related to the Markaz are expected to close by April 20 in Assam. The State will report no more COVID-19 cases with links to Tablighi Jamaat, he added.

Speaking of the lockdown measures in the State, Sarma said that strict guidelines have already been issued to authorities across the state in accordance with the Ministry of Home Affairs. Assam now awaits the arrival of additional PPE kits from China.

COVID-19 in Assam

A total of 33 COVID-19 patients are being treated in Assam, including one person from Nagaland who has been admitted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, Sarma said. Of the 3,209 samples tested in Assam, 1,421 were linked to the Nizamuddin event, of which 31 have tested positive and results for 32 are awaited, the minister said. All the persons who had attended the Delhi event have either been quarantined or isolated, he said.

Sarma said the condition of all the COVID-19 patients, barring a cancer patient who had tested positive in Silchar, is stable and they would be gradually released after Wednesday if their condition does not deteriorate.

The highest number of cases was reported in Golaghat district at nine, followed by four each in Goalpara, Nalbari and Morigaon and Dhubri, two in Cachar, one each in Hailakandi, Kamrup (Metropolitan), Kamrup, Lakhimpur, and South Salmara districts.

