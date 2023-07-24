First AI Clone Of Teacher 'MAYA' Developed By An Educational Institution In Gujarat

After a slew of Artificial Intelligence anchors on television, Gujarat-based Karolex, an educational institution, surprised their students with the first ever AI (artificial intelligence) teacher. With a vision to change the modalities of teaching and making it interesting, besides time saving, the Kalorex foundation has now come out with a new AI clone of their founder/teacher, Dr Manjula Pooja Shroff with the name of 'MAYA'. The move came as a part of a pilot project for the school to make a clone of the teacher with the philosophy at heart of 'saving time' and 'democratise the learning process'.

"We are showing it to our students and the response has been wonderful. The idea of a clone is in itself a new one. This opens a plethora of opportunities for the students and the teachers in our classrooms. We have just put the idea out there as an initial stage. We can expect the feedback loop to also provide ways of fine tuning the entire program," explained Dr. Shroff while speaking to Republic.

The making of MAYA

Artificial Intelligence clone of a teacher - MAYA - is first of its kind being used for active teaching. As a part of the educational programs, this clone will further be developed for teaching the students directly, too. The Kalorex team explains how the clone had been prepared in a little over two months. "At first, the voice samples and face samples of Dr Shroff had been taken and then it was further developed to the point where when we showed it to our teachers, who are around her all the time. They also couldn't tell the difference," Shared Mukesh Garg, Head Digital at Kalorex foundation who developed the technical aspect of the project.

"The future of education cannot ignore the technology and innovation. We can expect 3D clones of teachers and much more to harness all that Artificial Intelligence can deliver," Dr Shroff added. As of now, MAYA is used for disseminating the online skill-based learning programs and Masters classes that Dr Manjula Pooja Shroff takes for parents and other teachers.

The future of learning

"It is to familiarise the students with Artificial Intelligence and believe me, they know so much more than us. This generation (in schools) is already growing up with AI and clones are just a small part of it. We have harnessed AI in all forms of learning. We have online programs that was made using the AI technology. It just cannot be avoided," Dr shroff added.