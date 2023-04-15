First Army Commanders Conference For 2023 To Be Held From April 17 To 21; Key Details Here

The Army Commanders’ Conference (ACC) is set to be conducted from April 17 to 21. It is a top-level event that is an institutional platform for deliberations and culminating in developing necessary policy decisions for the Army.

The release said, "For the first time, the ACC is being conducted in a hybrid format exploiting available technology for secure communication, wherein Army Commanders and other senior functionaries will meet virtually on the first day and then travel to Delhi for balanced physical meetings on matters which require detailed deliberations."

During the first day of the conference, agenda points sponsored by various Command Headquarters will be discussed, followed by an update from Commander-in-Chief Andaman and Nicobar Command and sessions by Principal Staff Officers of the Army Headquarters.

Activities for the 'Year of Transformation-2023' to be reviewed

The forum will also check on the progress of the activities planned for the 'Year of Transformation-2023' along with the developments in Agnipath scheme, digitisation and automation initiatives, Combat Engineers tasks, work aspects and budget management.

The top leadership will be analysing current and emerging security scenario, and review the operational preparedness of Army.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to address conference

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will also be addressing on April 19, 2023

The release said, "Defence Minister is scheduled to address the conference on April 19, 2023, where he will also review an equipment display focussing on niche technology, innovation, solutions for surveillance, Artificial Intelligence, Training, Robotics, Virtual Reality, Operational Logistics, etc.”

The senior officers will also be addressed by the Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of the Naval Staff, and the Chief of the Air Staff.

The release stated, “A talk on the future contours of Indo-China relations by Vijay Gokhale, former Ambassador to China is also planned during the conference.”

(With input from ANI)