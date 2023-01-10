First Batch Of Agniveers Commence Training At Artillery Centre In Hyderabad

Six months after the government announced the policy on the new defence recruitment scheme, the first batch of Agniveers started their training in Hyderabad. It’s important to recollect that as soon as the scheme was announced in June 2022, there were multiple events of violence across cities in India on concerns, certain modalities of the scheme will leave the recruits with an uncertain future.

However the Ministry of Defence continued with the process of hiring Agniveers and the first batch of 19000 recruits in the 17.5 - 23 yrs age bracket joined training on January 3, Tuesday across multiple locations across the country. Republic TV brings you the ground report from Hyderabad’s Artillery centre, where Agniveers kicked off the 31-week training.

Agniveer training based on automation

Senior Defence personnel informing on the training methodology said, “The training now is more focussed, based on automation, based on simulators. We are making use of various equipment, and automated procedures and giving a very focused training to the Agniveers in the 2-part, 31-week training.”

Speaking with Republic TV, an Agniveer who also began his training said, “I am happy young people like us will get an opportunity in the Agniveer scheme. The Army is the same as it was before. Whether the Agniveer training is of 4 years or 15 years, we have to ultimately serve the Army.”

The Agniveers will undergo physical and other kinds of training for 31 weeks. In the initial 10 weeks, they will be identified for their strength areas, post that there will be a focussed 10-week training for them.

Another 21,000 Agniveers, including women, will join the training in March. In total, 40,000 Agniveers will be recruited in 2023, for the three wings of the armed forces.

Agnipath scheme

After completing the six-month training, the Agniveers will serve for the next 3.5 years. Post the completion of the four-year period, one-fourth or 25 per cent of the Agniveers will be re-employed for 15 more years on the basis of their merit, intent and the requirements of the organization.

The rest of the recruited Agniveers or 75 per cent would be compensated with a retirement package called ‘Seva Nidhi’.

The Agnipath recruitment scheme basically tries to combine the key elements of experience and youth to recruit personnel below officer rank (PBOR).

