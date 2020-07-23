COVID-19: India Imports 4,475 Oxygen Concentrators From Singapore

Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Ashwini Kumar Chaubey has stated that he has received the first batch of oxygen concentrators from Temasek Foundation, Singapore. According to reports, the first batch contained 4,475 oxygen concentrators out of the 20,000 oxygen concentrators the Temasek Foundation has offered to donate to India.

Remaining oxygen concentrators to be ready by August

As per reports, the rest of the oxygen concentrators will be made available in the month of August. In a press release, the Ministry of Health stated that the oxygen concentrators will be provided to states and Union Territories (UT) for the management of moderate cases of COVID-19.

Ashwini Kumar Choubey has said that the generous help provided by the Temasek Foundation will go a long way in the fight against COVID-19 in the country. He also praised the Indian Red Cross for their efforts in importing the devices to India

Read: US Signs Contract With Pfizer For COVID-19 Vaccine Doses

Read: COVID-19 Tally In UP Reaches 55,588 With Record Single-day Rise In Cases; Death Toll Climbs To 1,263

In the press release the Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare also added that "under the dynamic leadership of the Prime Minister, India has been leading the fight against COVID-19 through coordinated efforts between the Centre and states/UTs through the 'Whole of Government' approach. The encouraging results are being visible across the country. We are committed to providing all possible support to the state and UT governments in their efforts."

As per his statements the oxygen concentrators are extremely useful for people with moderate COVID-19 symptoms and who require low oxygen support. The oxygen concentrators turn atmospheric oxygen into therapeutic oxygen by increasing it concentration to 90-95 per cent.

(Input/Image Credit ANI)

Read: Mumbai: With 1,310 New Cases, COVID-19 Tally Soars To 1,04,57; Recoveries Top 75,000

Read: Iraqi COVID-19 Victims Buried In Historic Cemetery