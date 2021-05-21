First Case Of Black Fungus In A Child Reported; 13-year-old Undergoes Operation In Gujarat

Just hours after the first death due to Mucormycosis was reported, the first case of Black Fungus in children has now emerged. A 13-year-old child from Ahmedabad, who had tested COVID-19 positive, is said to have been diagnosed with Black Fungus. Incidentally, the boy had tested negative after which he showed signs of Mucormycosis. The child underwent an operation earlier today. More details to follow.

What is the 'Black Fungus' infection?

Mucormycosis is a fungal infection that mainly affects people who are on medication for other health problems that reduce their ability to fight environmental pathogens. While it is very rare, it can lead to loss of the upper jaw and sometimes even the eye. Sinuses of such individuals get affected after fungal spores are inhaled from the air. Warning signs include pain and redness around the eyes and/or nose, fever, headache, coughing, shortness of breath, bloody vomit and altered mental status.

This infection has been witnessed in cases of uncontrolled diabetes mellitus, immunosuppression by steroids, prolonged ICU stay and co-morbidities and required a team of microbiologists, internal medicine specialists, intensivist neurologists, ENT specialists, ophthalmologists, dentists, surgeons, and others for treatment.

First suspected death due to Black Fungus

Tamil Nadu has reported the first suspected death due to Black Fungus in the Thoothukkudi district. A 57-year-old welding lath owner who was also a COVID-19 patient is said to have possibly died of Mucormycosis infection in a government hospital. The health minister of Tamil Nadu Subramanian has informed that officials are taking a stock of the situation. The health minister also added that Tamil Nadu is equipped with 'anti-fungal drugs and other medicines'.

States declare black fungus under Epidemic Act

Black fungus infection cases rise across India with Maharashtra reporting the highest - 2000 cases and 90 deaths, followed by Gujarat with 1163 cases. Madhya Pradesh has reported 281 such cases and 27 deaths, followed by Uttar Pradesh (73 cases, 2 deaths) and Telangana (60 cases). Several states including Telangana, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Haryana have notified Black fungus as a disease under the Epidemic Act currently in force in all states, to let patients avail treatment under govt insurance.

Centre has advised people doctors and healthcare professionals to refrain from excessive use of steroids to treat COVID-19 patients to prevent side effects and complications such as black fungus. The govt has also roped in pharmaceutical manufacturers to ramp up production of Amphotericin B which was being prescribed by most physicians to treat Black fungus. Moreover, on reviewing the demand pattern for Amphotericin, the Centre's Department of Pharma has allocated the drug to states/UT from May 10 to May 31.