First Case Of Pediatric 'Black Fungus' Spotted In 15-yr-old Post COVID Recovery In Gujarat

A doctor treating a 15-year-old boy in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on May 23 said, that a week after he recovered from COVID-19, he was diagnosed with Mucormycosis or Black Fungus. Dr Abhishek Bansal, an Ahmedabad-based paediatrician, believes this is the first case of paediatric Mucormycosis in Ahmedabad to his knowledge.

Black Fungus infects 15-year-old

He noted, "He was admitted in a private hospital on April 14 with coronavirus symptoms, and was later in the ICU for 10 days after the infection was confirmed. He was given supplemental oxygen, Remdesivir as well as steroids and discharged on April 24. A week later, he developed new symptoms like toothache and a small ulcer in the palate, which finally turned out to be Mucormycosis."

Dr Bansal added, "He had to undergo surgery in which his half right-sided palate and upper teeth on the right side were removed and his sinuses cleaned, His condition is stable and he should be discharged in the next three to four days. To the best of my knowledge, this is the first case of pediatric Mucormycosis in Ahmedabad."

However, it has been reported that a 13-year-old child from Ahmedabad was diagnosed with Black Fungus after testing positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. Intriguingly, the boy had tested negative before developing symptoms of Mucormycosis. On Saturday, the child underwent surgery. According to the Centre, Gujarat has the most Mucormycosis patients of any state in the country, with 2,281 cases.

What is Mucormycosis or Black Fungus?

Mucormycosis is a fungus that mostly affects people who are taking medications for other health issues that impair their ability to combat pathogens in the environment. Although it is extremely uncommon, it can result in the loss of the upper jaw and, in some cases, the eye. After inhaling fungal spores from the air, these people's sinuses become infected. Pain and redness around the eyes and/or nose, fever, headache, coughing, shortness of breath, bloody vomit, and a change in the mental state are all warning signs. This infection has been seen in patients with uncontrolled diabetes, immune suppressants from steroids, extended ICU stays, and co-morbidities, necessitating the care of a multidisciplinary team of microbiologists, internal medicine specialists, intensivist neurologists, ENT specialists, ophthalmologists, dentists, surgeons, and others.

(with inputs from PTI)

Picture Credit: PTI