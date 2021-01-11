First COVID-19 Vaccine Truck: Koolex Cold Chain Set To Transport Key Consignments From SII

As India's nationwide COVID-19 vaccine inoculation drive begins on January 16, the first truck carrying the COVID-19 vaccine consignment will leave Pune's Serum Institute of India's manufacturing facility on Monday. Koolex Cold Chain Limited, a Mumbai-based pharma supply chain company which has a specialization in temperature control logistics and has a fleet of over 300 reefer trucks will be part of the mammoth logistics transporting Coronavirus vaccines across India.

With the first consignment for COVID-19 vaccination drive set to roll out on Monday, Koolex Cold Chain's Managing Director Rahul Subhash Agarwal and Executive Director Kunal Subhash Agarwal spoke to Republic Media Network's Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy. During the special broadcast on January 11, they informed that Koolex trucks will be moving vaccines from the manufacturing facilities to storage facilities and later to end stations, where the people will be inoculated.

Republic speaks to Koolex Cold Chain Limited

The Managing Director of the pharma logistics company informed that they are planning to move 2 to 3 consignments of the vaccine to various destination points across the country on Monday. Revealing the details of these destination points, Rahul Agarwal said that the company is yet to receive the details of the destinations but most probably the first consignment would be transferred to a nearby state government-owned storage facility.

Rahul Agarwal said, "There are 40-50 primary locations across India where the COVID-19 vaccines will be delivered by various modes of transport."

While stating that Koolex is happy to be a part of the world's largest nationwide inoculation drive, Rahul Agarwal informed that the company will be handling the primary movement of about 60 to 70 per cent vaccines from the manufacturing locations to all government depots as a part of the primary cold chain.

Koolex: 'Trucks are specially designed'

While highlighting the features of these temperature control logistic trucks, Koolex Executive Director Kunal Agarwal said, "we have been in this business for quite some time and over the years we have diversified ourselves in pharma sphere and due to this, we have considerable experience in handling such high-value and sensitive cargos."

Pointing towards the qualities of Koolex trucks, Kunal Agarwal said that these trucks are very special as they can go from minus 25 degrees to plus 25 degrees. "The trucks are fully insulated and have a lot of tech involved in them which gives door sensors in terms of looking at what temperature is inside, when and by whom the door was opened. The special system installed in the truck is also capable of telling how many times its door was opened, " he added.

Koolex Executive Director said, "These trucks have 50 degrees temperature range to carry vaccines and other products to different parts of the country at a required temperature range. Koolex trucks are fully geared up for world's largest inoculation drive."

Pointing towards India's large population, Rahul Agarwal said that if India plans to vaccinate the entire population in the span of one and a half years, then around 200 to 300 trucks will have to be moved in a particular day. Claiming that many science and medical experts say that the world is yet to experience more pandemics like Coronavirus, Koolex Executive Director said that it is necessary for India to undergo Covid revolution. He further said that this nationwide inoculation drive will greatly help to improvise infrastructure in terms of enabling the entire cold chain facility in India.

