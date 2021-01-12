First Covishield Vaccine Consignment Leaves Pune's Serum Institute To Reach 13 Locations

Ahead of the world's largest nationwide inoculation drive which is set to begin on January 16, the first consignment containing vials of Covishield vaccine left Pune's Serum Institute of India in the early hours of Tuesday. Amid tight security, 3 trucks carrying the very first consignment of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid vaccine left for Pune airport to be flown to around 13 different locations across the country.

Sandip Bhosale, SB Logistics, the logistics team which is handling air transport of Covishield vaccine from Pune International Airport said, "The first flight will leave for Delhi from Pune airport. A total of 8 flights, 2 Cargo flights and other regular commercial flights will be carrying the vaccine. All the vaccines will be dispatched by 10 am."

1st consignment of COVID-19 vaccine leaves SII

The locations where the vaccines will be delivered include Delhi, Karnal, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Vijaywada, Bhubaneshwar, Kolkata and Guwahati. The first Cargo flight with the vaccine will drop off the first consignment at Hyderbad, Vijaywada and Bhubaneshwar while the second Crago flights will go to Kolkata and Guwahati.

Giving out more details about the first release of the consignment from Serum Institute, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DCP) Pune Namrata Patil said, "The first consignment of the vaccine has been dispatched from the facility of Serum Institute of India here. We have made elaborate security arrangements."

Pune-based India's largest logistic firm Kool-ex Cold Chain has been tasked with ferrying the vaccine stocks via tech-enabled trucks laced with temperature control feature ranging from -25 degrees to +25 degrees Celsius. As per the details shared by pharma logistics company's Directors, Kool-ex trucks will be transporting at least 60 to 70 per cent of vaccine doses across the country

This massive development in regards to COVID-19 vaccination drive in India comes after Government earlier approved 2 Coronavirus vaccines for emergency use- SII's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin. Following this, SII has received a purchase order from the Government of India for 11 million doses of Covishield vaccine, which would be available at the price of Rs 200 per dose.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier said, "we aim to vaccinate 30 crore people in the next few months." Around 3 crore healthcare workers and frontline workers will be vaccinated in the first phase of vaccination, he added. In the second phase, those above 50 years and those under 50 years with co-morbid conditions will be vaccinated, he further said.

