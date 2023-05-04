First Cyclonic Storm Of 2023? Cyclone Mocha Over Bay Of Bengal To Turn Severe On May 9

As unseasonal rains are lashing parts of northwest India, the conditions are becoming favourable for the formation of the first cyclone of 2023 – Cyclone Mocha – which is likely to form around May 6 near the Bay of Bengal. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the cyclone may take a severe turn on May 9.

In view of the formation of a low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal next week, the weather department issued a warning and said that the cyclonic circulation which is likely to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal around May 6 will intensify and concentrate into a depression on May 8.

Issuing the expected weather advisory regarding Cyclone Mocha, the IMD said, “A low-pressure area is likely to form on May 7 over the Southeast Bay of Bengal. This low-pressure area is expected to concentrate into a depression around May 8, and around May 9 it may intensify into a cyclonic storm.”

“Thereafter, there is a good possibility of its intensification while moving nearly northwards towards the central Bay of Bengal,” the IMD said in a statement on Wednesday, adding, “The details of its path and intensification will be provided after the formation of low-pressure area. The system is under constant watch and being monitored regularly.”

Rainfall for North India

Meanwhile, the IMD has also predicted incessant rainfall for several parts of north India, including Delhi, in the month of May. According to the forecast, a fresh western disturbance is expected to impact the western Himalayan region on the night of May 5.

According to IMD's report on May 3, light to moderate fairly widespread thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds with the speed if 30-40 kmph are very likely over Northwest India on May 4.

The weather department has also predicted very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh on May 4 and 5 and over Assam and Meghalaya on May 4.