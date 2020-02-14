First Ever IAF Inter Command Ultra Marathon Starts In Naliya

In a significant development, the Indian Air Force is conducting its first-ever Inter Command Ultra Marathon Competition at Air Force Station Naliya from February 14 to February 15. Air Commodore EJ Anthony VSM, Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Station Naliya flagged off the Ultra Marathon on February 14 at 06:00 hrs.

As per sources, the event is comprised of three categories covering a distance of 75 Kms, 100 Kms & 160 km respectively. The 75 Km run culminated in the evening on the same day as participants ran with a 'never die' attitude. Participants from Air Headquarters, various Commands of IAF and Indian Coast Guard personnel are taking part in the event.

READ: Balakot airstrikes featured in Indian Air Force's calendar for the year 2020

READ: Air Force suicides surged last year to highest in 3 decades

Aim of the Expedition

Participation in such events opens up opportunities for air warriors to test their endurance and highlight the spirit of the IAF. However, the focal aim of this expedition is to promote awareness about armed forces and to bring about cohesiveness in society by propagating the idea of ‘Ek Bharath Shreshtha Bharat’.

Furthermore, it was also stated that the participants had to go under rigorous and strenuous training to prepare for such a daunting endurance sport which challenges their physical and mental toughness.

The marathon started from Bharat Salt Factory at Jhakau and covered the picturesque terrain of Kutch. The air warriors from Naliya also ran along with participants for a few kilometers to boost their morale.

READ: Air Force discloses drug investigation at nuke missile base

Indian Air Force's Calendar For The Year 2020

The Indian Air Force on February 7 came out with its official calendar for the year 2020 which depicted the Balakot airstrikes carried out by the Indian Air force back in 2019. The calender's image for the month of February depicted the Mirage-2000 fighter jets using its Spice-2000 bombs on Pakistan's training camp in Balakot. The aerial strikes were carried out by India on February 26, 2019, as a befitting reply to the Pulwama terror attack that had left around 40 of our jawans martyred.

The Indian Air Force on its official calendar for the year 2020, has depicted the Balakot airstrikes carried out by its Mirage-2000 fighter jets using its Spice-2000 bombs, for the month of February. The aerial strikes were carried out by India on February 26, 2019. pic.twitter.com/fMP1GnTdUN — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2020

READ: China air force to appear at Singapore show despite Coronavirus

(Source: PIB)