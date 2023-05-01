First Ever Sinthal Festival Attracts Over 15,000 Visitors In J-K’s Kishtwar

The first ever Sinthan festival, aimed at showcasing virgin tourist destinations in Kishtwar, culminated Sunday with an encouraging footfall of over 15,000 visitors over its two day run, an official said on Sunday.

The festival was organised by the directorate of tourism, Jammu, in close collaboration with Kishtwar administration, Indian Army, and J&K Academy of art, culture, and languages, the official said.

Tourists with glee took part in paragliding activity, tug-of-war, and other now-based activities that were offered during the festival which was held over Saturday and Sunday.

They also got to enjoy live performances by Waqar Khan, Shubham Shiva, Zahida Tarannum, and other local star performers, the official said.

Sinthan, a snow-covered gateway to Kashmir from Kishtwar, was visited by 4,000 people on Saturday and more than 12,000 on Sunday, the second and final day of the festival, he said.

According to Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner Devansh Yadav, the festival saw the organising of a 'Kishtwar Idol' event, an inter-college dance competition, as well as a singing competition which provided a platform to local talented singers and performers.

The Kishtwar DC said the event has created ripples across J&K and in the national tourism circuits, and hoped more such events would come up in the district which may help get it recognition for its natural beauty, adventure sports potential, and its local talent.

"Kishtwar has immense tourism potential which needs to be tapped," Yadav said.

Joint Director Tourism, Jammu, Sunaina Sharma elaborated on the initiatives undertaken by the department to promote offbeat tourist destinations of Jammu division.

"The focus of the department is to promote offbeat destinations alongside rural, film, and adventure tourism so that local livelihood opportunities can be tapped well," she said.