First Follow COVID-19 Norms, Then Blame Government: Bombay High Court To Public

The Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court ordered strict restrictions while observing that the public is not following the protocols themselves and later blaming the government. The court asked people to practice the measures with discipline. The bench passed several directions on Monday to curb the current spread of the second COVID-19 wave.

A division bench of Justices Ravindra Ghuge and B U Debadwar asked the emergency service including public servants, doctors, paramedical staff, and other emergency service operators to strictly carry Aadhaar cards. Justice Ghuge remarked that citizens need to show loyalty to the place they belong to.

"We as citizens should show some loyalty to our place and sensibility before blaming the government. Tenants need to practice restraint and discipline,” added Justice Ghuge.

The court further mentioned that it is human tendency to ruin the systems and schemes which are made for them. Moreoever, the bench also mentioned how youngsters are not following the COVID-19 protocols.

"We see youngsters, girls, and boys, loitering outside without any purpose. People are traveling on bikes with triples and sometimes even four persons without helmets and masks,” the court mentioned while directing everyone to mandatory wear masks covering nose and mouth the moment they step out.

Justice Ghuge said that people wearing masks on their chin or under their nose shall be strictly punished as at times they are the super spreaders. No member of a political party or influencer shall be allowed to use his sources to violate the norms, directed the HC bench.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 crisis

On Monday, the state reported 48,700 fresh Covid-19 cases and 524 fatalities, taking the tally of virus to 43,43,727 and the death toll to 65,284. According to state's health ministry, there are 6,74,770 active Covid-19 cases. In last 24 hours, 71,736 patients were recovered which took the total recovery count of state to 36,01,796.

Mumbai, for a change, recorded a dip in fresh cases by recording 3,876 new cases on Monday. The city is followed by Nagpur with 5,852 fresh COVID-19 cases. Maharashtra vaccinated more than 5 lakh people on Monday which was state's highest so far. In total the state has vaccinated 1.48 crore doses.