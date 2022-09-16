After almost 70 years of extinction, India is finally going to get eight Cheetahs on September 17 as a part of the Cheetah Reintroduction Programme. The big cats are being brought from Southern Africa's Namibia and will be kept at KUNO National Park in Madhya Pradesh. Ahead of their arrival, the first video of the Cheetas surfaced in which they can be seen in their natural habitat. Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday on September 17 will reintroduce the animal to the country.

First glimpse of Cheetahs to be brought to India from Namibia

#WATCH | First look of Cheetahs that will be brought from Namibia to India on 17th September at KUNO National Park, in Madhya Pradesh pic.twitter.com/HOjexYWtE6 — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2022

Chief of Project Cheetah SP Yadav informed that Prime Minister Modi will release only 3 out of 8 cheetahs in quarantine enclosures. The rest of the five will be released into their own separate quarantine enclosures.

Delhi | The PM will release 3 cheetahs in quarantine enclosures. Rest will be released into their own separate quarantine enclosures: SP Yadav, Chief of Project Cheetah pic.twitter.com/waYk0tAiuY — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2022

As per the PMO statement, "PM Modi will visit Madhya Pradesh on September 17 and at around 10:45 AM he will release cheetahs in Kuno National Park". Three helipads are being built inside the KNP and four are coming up outside the park for the expected VVIP movement, a top official told PTI.

A total of eight Cheetahs (five females and eight males) will be brought to India aboard an Indian aircraft. Notably, the Indian high commission in Windhoek in Namibia tweeted a picture of a Tiger-faced-flight-deck of the aircraft sent by India to transport the eight Cheetahs to India.

The India in Namibia Twitter handle has tweeted the photo of the aircraft saying, “A special bird touches down in the Land of the Brave to carry goodwill ambassadors to the Land of the Tiger,” with the Aircraft’s front pictured with the Tiger’s face, the nose of the carnivore forming the front protrude of the aircraft and the whiskers coloured in white on the sides. The eyes of the Tiger are below the Cockpit. Broadly, the front of the aircraft looks like a ‘Goodwill ambassador’s face’.

A special bird touches down in the Land of the Brave to carry goodwill ambassadors to the Land of the Tiger.#AmritMahotsav #IndiaNamibia pic.twitter.com/vmV0ffBncO — India In Namibia (@IndiainNamibia) September 14, 2022

For the well-being of the Cheetahs, a specially customised B747 jumbo jet has been sent, which is capable of flying directly from Namibia to India without the need to stop for refuel. A senior forest department official said that the Cheetahs will remain on empty stomachs for the entire transit period, a requirement to avoid nausea-like feelings and other complications during the long journey.

India’s pact with Namibia for Cheetah re-introduction

After repeated attempts to bring back the Cheetah in India since it got extinct in 1952, India in July 2022 finally signed a pact with Namibia to reintroduce the animal; with Eight Cheetahs, four females and four males. They will depart from Namibia's capital Windhoek on September 16 and reach the Jaipur airport on the morning of September 17, which is also the Prime Minister's birthday. The animals will then be flown to their new home, Kuno in helicopters.

