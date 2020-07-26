First Group Of 11 Sikhs From Afghanistan Land In Delhi

The first group of 11 Sikhs arrived on Sunday at Delhi from Kabul through a special flight facilitated by the government of India. The group includes Nidan Singh Sachdeva (60 years old) who was abducted by militants in Chamkani town of Afghanistan on June 17, 2020, who was rescued by security agencies on July 16, 2020. Approximately 700 Hindu and Sikh Afghanistan nationals have registered with Embassy of India in Kabul and are seeking immediate evacuation after the Guru Har Rai Sahib Gurudwara was attacked on March 25.

Rousing welcome

The group of 11 Sikhs received a rousing welcome at the airport by BJP and Akali Dal politicians. Leaders like Manjinder Singh Sirsa, RP Singh, and Delhi BJP president Aadesh Gupta were present during the welcome ceremony at the ceremonial lounge of Indira Gandhi International Airport. Nidhan Singh Sachdeva who was abducted from a Gurudwara in Afghanistan spoke to Republic TV on his arrival to India.

"I am thankful to God that I am here sitting with you. I am really happy to be here, I feel relieved. I was in so much pain when I was abducted there, I haven't forgotten my suffering yet. They (abductors) used to beat me up, I was abducted from Gurudwara. There are still many Sikhs there who want to come to India. I request the government to give me citizenship of India," Singh said.

"I am feeling really great here, it's my nation. We get always felicitated and respected here but in Afghanistan, we are always insulted and humiliated. People attack us there when we go on jobs, they snatch our belongings and call us traitors. Our religion is the religion of love, our Gurus have sacrificed their lives for this and they ask us to convert, how is it possible? We have left behind everything to get love and respect. My father and my uncle who were sewadaars in Gurudwara there got martyred in Gurudwara when it was attacked," remarked Gurjeet Singh, another Sikh.

Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee to take care of the accommodation and food arrangements of all 11 Sikhs. "11 Sikhs have come to India, we are taking them to Gurudwara Rakabganj where they will stay till they don't have permanent residence in India. We will take care of their living and food arrangements," Manjinder Singh Sirsa, president of DSGMC stated.

