First Images Of 2 Of 3 Assailants Who Shot Dead Atique Ahmed, Brother Ashraf Released

In a massive development, the pictures of two out of three assailants who were involved in the murder of gangster-turned-politician Atique Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed surfaced after all of them surrendered to the Uttar Pradesh Police. On Saturday, the erstwhile gangster and his brother were shot dead by three assailants. The incident took place at 10:30 pm on Saturday after the two gangsters were going to a medical college for a health check-up in Prayagraj .

In the midst of all the chaos, the photos of the two assailants involved in the attack surfaced online. As per sources, the assailants were disguised as journalists and shot the two felons a point-blank range. The incident happened while Atique Ahmed and his brother were speaking to the journalists as they were heading to a medical college in Prayagraj.

The two gangsters were accompanied by police personnel since they were under the police custody. The video accessed by Republic showed the two gangsters being shot at point-blank range by the three assassins. As per the reports, the assailants reached the location on a bike.

Photos of two out of three assailants revealed

Photos of the two assailants who opened fire on gangster Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf in Prayagraj earlier today. pic.twitter.com/NtSs6e8RpI — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 15, 2023

This incident came days after Atique's son Asad Ahmed was killed by the Special Task Force near Jhansi on Uttar Pradesh’s border with Madhya Pradesh. He was killed along with another accused in the Umesh Pal murder case.