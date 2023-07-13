First Look Of IAF’s Rafales That Will Take Part In The Bastille Day Parade In Paris

Indian Air force's Rafales have touched down in Paris, France, ahead of their participation in Bastille Day parade on July 14 in France’s national capital. The Rafale fighter jets reached France in a single flight with the help of mid-air refuelling from India's C-17 Globemaster. Four Rafale jets, two C-17 Globemasters, and 72 member contingent of the Indian Air Force (IAF) reached France to take part in Bastille Day parade.

#WATCH | First look of the Indian Air Force’s Rafales that will take part in the Bastille Day parade on July 14 in Paris, France



Visuals from Évreux-Fauville Air Base.

Commanding Officer of 101 Squadron (Rafale) and the leader of the formation that will participate in the Bastille Day Flypast, Group Captain Abhishek Tripathi, said, "It is a matter of pride for us that we have brought Rafale to France once again. PM will be the Guest of Honour at the Bastille Day parade and we will be a part of the opening formations of the Flypast...It (Rafales) has the best of the avionics which all the fighters in the world have, even better than them...To summarise, it is a very compact, extraordinary, powerful, extremely agile and very discreet machine..."

Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy said, "It is a moment of tremendous pride for us since we will be representing our country as well as our Force on a foreign land in front of our PM who will be witnessing the parade...I will be commanding the Air Force's contingent which comprises 77 personnel of which 68 will be marching..."

The IAF air warriors' flypast and parade on Bastille Day mark a historic relationship between the two countries, particularly in the area of air power.

During the two World Wars, Indians like Welinkar, Shivdev Singh, HC Dewan, and Jumbo Majumdar have fought over the skies of France. This strategic friendship, which spans decades and continues to develop both on the ground and in the air, can be seen in the IAF's Rafale aircrafts flying wings to wings with the French Air and Space Force (FASF).

Indian Air Force's Rafales and 77 personnel-strong contingent will participate in the Flypast during the Bastille Day parade in Paris, France tomorrow.

DAC approves new procurements

The Defence Acquisition Council, India's top procurement body, approved proposals for the purchase of 26 Rafale-M fighter jets, including 22 Rafale Ms and four twin-seater trainer versions, as well as three additional Scorpene class submarines for the Indian Navy on Thursday, July 13. This comes as India continues to modernise its armed forces.

According to sources, the Defence Ministry initially approved on July 10 the purchase of three Scorpene submarines and 26 Rafale fighter fighters from France. This agreement between India and the French aerospace company Dassault Aviation to buy fighter jets is the second of its kind in recent years.

The forthcoming agreement to buy 26 Rafale combat jets is distinct from the one that was reached in 2016. The forthcoming batch of Rafale jets will be utilised by the Indian Navy. Whereas, the 2016 deal was for the Indian Air Force.