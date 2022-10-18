First Of Its Kind, Here's All About National Maritime Heritage Complex In Gujarat's Lothal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 17 reviewed the progress of the National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) in Gujarat's Lothal via video conferencing. The NMHC is being developed as a one-of-its-kind project that will not only display India's rich and diverse maritime heritage but will also help Lothal emerge as an international tourist destination.

It should be noted that Lothal was one of the important cities of the Harappan civilisation and is known as the oldest man-made dockyard. "A maritime heritage complex in Lothal is a fitting tribute to the city's historical legacy and heritage," the PMO said.

PM Modi on his YouTube channel has also shared an interesting video that gives details about the National Maritime Heritage Complex project.

The complex, which is expected to boost tourism, is being developed at a cost of Rs 3,500 crore. "It will have several innovative and unique features such as a Lothal mini recreation to recreate Harappan architecture and lifestyle; four theme parks - memorial theme park, maritime and navy theme park, climate theme park, and adventure and amusement theme park," a statement said.

The complex will also have the world's tallest museum, coastal states pavilion displaying the diverse maritime heritage of states and Union territories and 14 galleries highlighting India's maritime heritage starting from the Harappan times among others.

NMHC will be centre for learning about India's diverse maritime history: PM Modi

After reviewing the project, PM Modi said that the NMHC will act as a centre for learning about India's diverse maritime history. Citing the archaeological evidence, he also stated that India was a maritime power thousands of years ago.

"We have archaeological evidence proving that even thousands of years ago, India was a maritime power and part of major sea trade routes... Heritage complex being built in Lothal will be a great source of information for a common man about India's rich maritime history spanning centuries," PM Modi said.

"India's maritime heritage is one of those essential topics that hasn't been discussed extensively as it was ignored. The shackles of colonialism impeded our maritime prowess. We'll bring back the glory of Dholavira& Lothal. We're seeing rapid progress in this mission," he added.

Image: Twitter/@SarbanandSonwal