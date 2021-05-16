First Oxygen Express Arrives In Kerala With 118 MT Of Medical Oxygen For COVID-19 Patients

As Kerala fights the battle of COVID-19 virus, the Central Government has reached out to the state with supply of medical oxygen via first oxygen express that travelled from Kalinganagar to Ernakulam in the early hours of Sunday. The consignment with 118 MT of medical oxygen arrived at Kochi from the Tata Steel Plant in Odisha. The officials from revenue department and railways received the tanker at the terminal station. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal who is overlooking the proceedings of oxygen express, also tweeted on the matter.

The first #OxygenExpress to Kerala has reached Ernakulam from Kalinganagar with medical Oxygen for COVID-19 patients in the State. pic.twitter.com/zqLYCbvSRC — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) May 16, 2021

Considering the surge in cases, the Central Government on Thursday had increased the Oxygen quota of Kerala. The allocation has approximately been more than doubled from what was 150 MT to now 358 MT. The oxygen tankers reached Kerala at a time when Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is all set to start India's largest O2 facility bed. On Saturday, the Chief Minister had informed about the development.

India's largest O2 bed #COVID19 facility will function tomorrow onwards at Ambalamugal. 100 O2 beds in Phase I, 500 in 5 & 1500 in 8 days. The temporary Govt. facility built in PPP mode will get O2 directly from @KochiRefinery. 480 staff including 130 doctors and 240 nurses. pic.twitter.com/KEUQlORWJF — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) May 15, 2021

The vaccination drive for people above the age of 18 will also start from Monday in Kerala. Earlier, the state government was praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for zero vaccine wastage.

Kerala opens registration for vaccination

On Saturday, the state started the process of registration for COVID-19 vaccination of people above the age of 18. As the drive is set to begin from Monday, the CM informed that the inoculation process will be done on priority basis. Meanwhile, Kerala Government also extended the Coronavirus-induced restrictions till 23 May amid wild surge of the virus.

The Union Government, at the same time, is supporting states with medical resources. The Centre has decided to increase COVID-19 essential services for the state of Telangana. A telephonic discussion had taken place between Union Minister Piyush Goyal and state's CM, K. Chandrashekar Rao.

Kerala COVID-19 condition

As per the latest tally from state's health department, Kerala reported 32,680 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday. In last 24 hours, 96 new fatalities were recorded taking the toll to 6339. There are 445334 active COVID-19 cases in the state. A total of 29442 people were discharged after treatment which increased the recovery total to 1666232. Currently, the state has 78.66% recovery rate. Meanwhile, there have been reports of intense lockdown restrictions o curb the spread of virus.