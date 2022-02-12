First Part Of Budget Session Saw Lok Sabha Record 121% Productivity: Speaker Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday, February 11, lauded the members for their “constructive cooperation” and “active participation” in a rare, disruption-free 10 days of work, which marked a productive first of Parliament’s Budget session as the Lok Sabha used 121% of its allotted time and the Rajya Sabha clocked 99% utilisation.

“In the first phase of Budget Session, the House achieved productivity of 121 per cent with the active participation and constructive cooperation of the members. There was extensive discussion and dialogue on the subjects in the House. This tradition strengthens democracy. The confidence of citizens in democratic institutions increases,” Om Birla said.

First half of Budget session ends

As per the record, when compared to all the Parliament sessions in 2021, the first half of this session saw more work and better use of time. It is to be noted that Lok Sabha utilized 145% of its allotted time and the Rajya Sabha used 99% in the short monsoon session 2020, held amid a raging pandemic.

The session, starting on paying respects to Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar who passed away on February 6, spent extra hours to debate the President’s speech as well as the Union Budget. On Friday, the House was adjourned until March 14 for the second half of the budget session.

The Speaker informed that only 15 minutes were utilized instead of 12 hours of allocated time for discussions on the motion of thanks to the President's address. It was learned that 60 members took part in the debate and 60 members laid their speeches on the table of the House.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla further mentioned that for 15 hours and 33 minutes, discussion on union budget took place instead of the allotted 12 hours. 81 members participated in the debate and 63 members laid their speeches on the table of the House.

He further added that despite the COVID pandemic challenges, the members sat late to fulfill their constitutional duties.

The budget session of the Parliament commenced from January 31 amid electioneering for assembly elections to five states including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Punjab, and Goa. On January 31, President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the joint sitting of two Houses and on February 1, the Union Budget was presented. The second part of the session will be held until April 8.

(Image: Sansad TV/PTI)