Aryan Khan's legal team released a statement thanking the judiciary after he was granted bail by the Bombay High Court in the NCB's drugs case on Thursday. Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan is likely to step out of the jail tomorrow, 27 days after his arrest in connection with the Cordelia cruise drugs bust.

Taking to Twitter, senior lawyer Satish Maneshinde expressed gratitude to Justice Nitin Sambre who granted bail to Aryan Khan. He reiterated that there was no possession, no evidence, no consumption, nor conspiracy relating to drugs, right from a beginning, - a claim denied by the Narcotics Control Bureau.

Aryan Khan's legal team statement:

"Aryan Shah Rukh Khan has ultimately been released on bail by the HC. There was no possession, no evidence, no consumption and no conspiracy, right from the moment when he was detained on October 2. Nor is there anything as of now. We are grateful to Almighty that our prayers were accepted by Justice Nitin Sambre who granted bail to Aryan. Satya Meva Jayate," Satish Maneshinde & Aryan Khan's legal team stated.

The legal team also shared pictures with Shah Rukh Khan, following Aryan's bail.

Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha granted bail in drugs case

Earlier in the day, the Bombay HC allowed bail to Aryan Khan as well as his co-arrestees Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha in the drugs case, after 3 days of marathon hearings. While the court will issue the detailed bail order containing its reasons for granting bail on October 28, along with the bail conditions, a three-day bail has been granted to them.

Aryan Khan's counsel Mukul Rohatgi had been adamant on the argument that Aryan Khan did not 'consume' or 'possess' illegal drugs on board and he was not a part of any 'conspiracy' or 'drug trafficking', as alleged by the NCB. Notably, the bail hearing at the Bombay HC has gone on for 3 days. Earlier, a special NDPS court had rejected his bail plea on October 20 and his custody was extended until October 30.

On October 25, Mukul Rohatgi was inducted into the case at hand and contended before the court that Aryan Khan was not a part of fellow offenders' deeds. He had argued that Aryan Khan only went to the cruise with Arbaaz with 6 gms of charas which meant 'nothing'.