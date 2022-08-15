First PM Born After Independence, PM Modi Highlights Efforts To Empower ALL Indians

As India celebrates the special 75th anniversary of its Independence on August 15 this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag at the iconic Red Fort in New Delhi. While addressing his ninth Independence Day speech to the Nation from the Red Fort, PM Modi said that he has dedicated his life to the upliftment of the people of the country.

Addressing the Nation from Red Fort on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day, PM Modi said, "In 2014, the people of the country gave me responsibility. I was the first person born after the independence who got the opportunity to sing praises of citizens of this country from the Red Fort. In my heart, whatever I have learned from you, as much as I have come to know all of you, whatever I have understood-- your happiness and sorrow, the hope of the country, I have spent my time empowering the people of the country by understanding what is that soul settled within the country's hope and expectation."

"Dalits, oppressed classes, deprived sections, tribals, woman, youth, farmer, Divyagns, or whether its east, west, south, north, coastal region or Himalayan ranges, every corner, I have tried to take all along and work for everyone. Mahatama Gandhi's dream that the last person in the line should also benefit, I have dedicated my life I have dedicated myself for that same," PM Modi said. Adding further, the Prime Minister said, "On Amrit Kaal, I am seeing a potential that fills me with pride. India is an aspiration society and aspiration society is an asset for any country."

PM Modi lauds India's aspirational society

Moreover, in his speech at Red Fort, the Prime Minister lauded India for its “aspirational society” that allows changes to be “powered by a collective spirit. He said, "The people of India want positive changes and also want to contribute towards it. Every government has to address this aspiration society" while also naming all the national heroes.

Notably, celebrations to commemorate the 75th Independence Day are taking place across the Nation. Under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to celebrate 75 years of Independence, the Government introduced the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign with the primary objective to motivate people in forging a personal bond with the flag of our Nation, the Tiranga.