First Recipient Of COVID-19 Vaccine In Punjab Feels Fit & Fine; Narrates Experience

One of Punjab's first vaccine beneficiaries, Dr. Dimple Dhaliwal Srivastava, on Sunday shared her experience 24 hours after receiving a vaccine jab against COVID-19 along with thousands of healthcare workers as part of the world's largest inoculation drive on January 16.

In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, Dr. Dhaliwal said that she was feeling fit and fine, a day after getting vaccinated and experienced a mild symptom of soreness in her arm.

"I received the vaccine shot yesterday at around 12:30 pm and I am feeling fit and fine. I had a long duty after that so I was at the hospital till 9:30 pm, but experience no problem whatsoever. Other than slight soreness in the arm, I have not had issues. I also spoke to my colleagues, who said they also experienced very mild symptoms such as tiredness, body ache but nothing major. Such symptoms are expected after vaccination," she said.

READ | Harsh Vardhan Lauds PM & Scientists As 80% Indians Trust COVID Vaccines: Survey

'Take the vaccine confidently'

Speaking on some people raising doubts regarding the safety or the efficacy of the vaccines, Dr Dhaliwal said, with any new medicine being launched, there are always apprehensions in the mind of people, regarding its side effects, "but the vaccines have been so well-researched, I do not anticipate anything major happening," she added.

In her message to the public that is yet to be vaccinated, Dr. Daliwal said, "The moment our turn comes, we should take the vaccines with full confidence. These would bring our lives back to normal, which has been topsy-turvy in the last few months. As soon as more population gets immunised, things will normalise.

READ | Punjab CM Says He Will Get Himself Vaccinated In Next Phase

India commences COVID-19 inoculation drive

As India commenced the massive COVID-19 immunisation drive on Saturday, 1,91,181 individuals received their first dose on day one of the inoculation, the Health Ministry said. Releasing the provision data after the vaccination, the Health Ministry stated that a total of 3,351 sessions were held and 16,755 personnel were involved in the process. Significantly, no case of post-vaccination hospitalization has been reported so far.

READ | Highest Number Of COVID-19 Vaccines Administered In UP On First Day Of Inoculation

READ | World's Largest Vaccination Drive Shows Determination Of A Self-reliant India, Says Amit Shah