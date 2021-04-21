First Sign Of COVID In Children? Pediatrician Dr Bagai Answers Queries On COVID Symptoms

COVID in infants has been a serious issue as the second wave of COVID-19 gripped the country with a steep rise in Coronavirus infections and children also being impacted in this second wave. Keeping in mind the apprehensions of the citizens, Republic TV posed some questions to the leading doctors and experts on what are the first signs of COVID to look out for in infants? When should an infant, child and teenager get tested?

Speaking on the issue, Dr Sanjeev Bagai, a senior Paediatrician & Chairman at Nephron Clinic stated that studies have shown that in the first phase infant population affected by COVID-19 was 2% - 11% of the total global population, whereas this year in the second wave it has shot up to 22% - 25%. Citing a data analysis of the United States, Dr Bagai stated that in some of the clusters, the population of children getting affected by COVID-19 is 73% of the total population in the clusters. "Children are known to carry the same viral load but transmit it 17 times more within the households," Dr Bagai said.

COVID symptoms in infants

"Earlier symptoms in children were cough or breathlessness or fever but most of the children now have gastrointestinal symptoms such as loose motions, vomiting, stomach pain, rashes - more like Vasculitis kind of rashes, cold clammy and cold extremities. Some of them have even got altered sensorium," Dr Bagai said while adding that 10% of the children have a long COVID issue which spills over three to six months after recovery.

Altered sensorium relates to general changes in brain function, such as confusion, loss of memory, loss of alertness, disorientation, poor judgment or thinking, unusual or strange behaviour, poor regulation of emotions, and disturbances.

Speaking further, Dr Bagai said that he does not ask parents to get RTPCR tests done on the first day of the fever and waits for two or three days. Until then, he advises parents to rely on paracetamol for fever and have daily consultations with the doctor at least on the phone in order to gauge the feeding habits, the urine output and the saturation of children and to isolate them.