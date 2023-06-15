First Spell Of Floods In Assam Submerges Villages, More Than 21,000 Evacuated

Why you’re reading this: At least 21,000 people have been evacuated following the first wave of floods in Assam on June 14. Many villages in the Lakhimpur district have washed away, an Assam Disaster Management Authority bulletin said. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have been deployed to aide in rescue operations.

3 things you should know:

Around 21,000 were affected by the first spell of flood in Assam’s Lakhimpur on Wednesday.

Homes have washed in Nowboicha and over 1,000 people are taking shelter in relief camps.

NDRF and SDRF team deployed for rescue operations.

Rains submerge villages in Assam

A heavy spell of rain led to the flooding of the Singora river on Wednesday, June 14. Dolhaat, Solmoria, Chamua, Kolakhua, and Kari Chamua were among towns that were flooded. Many villagers were compelled to relocate to safer areas after water flooded their homes. A villager who had to evacuate from his home said his house has been completely submerged. Pradan Baruah, member of Parliament from Lakhimpur surveyed affected villages and promised compensation to victims.

“Many houses have been damaged. We will compensate the victims soon. The district administration officials are at work to help the affected people. We will provide relief material. I have also spoken to the water resources department officials as to how to repair the breach section of the embankment,” Pradan Baruah said.

All schools under greater Haflong/Harangajao/Mahur and other landslide-prone areas will remain closed for five days from June 13 on account of the forecast of heavy rainfall by the IMD, an order issued by the inspector of schools of Dima Hasao district said. A high alert has also been issued by the district administration due to the likelihood of heavy rain in several areas of Dima Hasao in the next 10 days, which could result in a natural disaster.