'First Step': NHRC Member Rasheed Welcomes Calcutta HC's Verdict On WB Post-poll Violence

After Calcutta High Court (HC) allowed court-monitored CBI and SIT probe in West Bengal post-poll violence, National Human Rights Commission of India (NHRC) member Arif Rasheed on Thursday spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network. Voicing his support for Calcutta HC's decision, the NHRC member said that the Bengal people, who voted for another party as an alternative, had merely exercised their democratic rights.

NHRC member Arig Rasheed said, "CM Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government along with the state police and anti-social elements had executed crimes. Calcutta HC's order is the first step in this direction."

Arif Rasheed; 'My findings cannot be denied'

Informing that the National Human Rights Commission still have complaints of post-poll violence coming from Bengal, Rasheed said that the state police has failed to stop the attacks. Remarking that he was attacked and accused of siding with the BJP as he is a member of the ruling party, Rasheed said that people can question his name and his post but never his findings because they are accurate. "The findings presented by me cannot be denied or questioned because they are supported with evidence," he added.

Stating that this order by the Calcutta HC will send a strong message, Rasheed said that the time has come for the military to be involved in the state. He said, "Properties have been destroyed and financial interest is also involved."

West Bengal Post-Poll Violence: Calcutta HC orders court-monitored CBI & SIT Investigation

The Mamata Banerjee-led government suffered a setback on Thursday after the Calcutta High Court ordered a court-monitored probe into the West Bengal post-poll violence.

The 5-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justices IP Mukerji, Harish Tandon, Soumen Sen, and Subrata Talukdar has been hearing the plea of BJP leader Priyanka Tibrewal, who alleged that over 200 persons have been unable to return home owing to the continued threat to their lives. Thereafter, the court directed the NHRC chairperson to form a committee to examine all complaints pertaining to the violence.

In its report submitted on July 12, the NHRC committee had opined that the situation in the state is a manifestation of the 'Law of Ruler' instead of 'Rule of Law'. Highlighting the "pernicious politico-bureaucratic-criminal nexus" in West Bengal, the Court recommended that cases involving offences such as rape and murder, etc. should be probed by the CBI and tried outside the state.

Moreover, it suggested that the other cases should be investigated by a court-monitored SIT along with other measures such as ex-gratia payment, rehabilitation, protection to women and actions against government servants.

Directing the state government to hand over all documents and records to the investigative agencies, the court warned that any obstruction in the course of the probe will be taken very seriously. Moreover, the West Bengal government has been asked to immediately process applications for the compensation of victims.

The CBI and the SIT have been directed to submit their reports within a period of 6 weeks to a division bench of the HC, which will hear the issue on October 24.

